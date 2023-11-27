AEW All In London 2024 | Ufficializzati i prezzi

(Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) Questa mattina TicketMaster ha iniziato la vendita delle entrate di All In, il PPV di punta della federazione che si terrà a Londra, al Wembley Stadium, il 25 agosto. Per questo evento sono stati messi a disposizione circa 50 mila entrate ma non si esclude l’apertura di altri settori in caso la richiesta dovesse eccedere questo numero. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

La AEW beffa la WWE : Will Ospreay is All Elite! Ecco la review di Full Gear di All About Elite

AEW : Will Ospreay annunciato per Battle in the Valley - sarà una delle sue ultime apparizioni in NJPW

OTT Wrestling, i risultati di Showdown in Milan: Renzo Rose trionfa in Italia

... attualmente producer per la, ha sconfitto Sam Della Valle (accompagnato dal manager Vito ... Da segnalare come'evento abbiano partecipato anche ben 3 arbitri interamente italiani: Filippo ...

Tony Khan non parla del ritorno di CM Punk in WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Full confirmed match list for this week's episode in ... DAZN

CM Punk's WWE Return A Last Chance To Write Storybook Ending

The wrestling world stood still Saturday night as CM Punk returned to WWE at the conclusion of the Survivor Series pay-per-view, nearly an entire decade ...

REVEALED: AEW agreed to change their Wembley set up for All In next summer so Taylor Swift could play two more Eras Tour shows as chief Tony Khan hopes the favor will give his ...

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed they agreed to speed up their set up at Wembley Stadium for next year's All In pay-per-view to accommodate more Taylor Swift shows.