640W+23 7%! Huasun Unveils World' s First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules

640W+23 7%

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
640W+23.7%! Huasun Unveils World's First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules (Di lunedì 27 novembre 2023) XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Everest G12R, the World's First Rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar module series, was officially launched by Huasun Energy, the global leading provider of vertically integrated HJT products and services, on November 27th, 2023. The Everest G12R Series Modules are based on the HJT3.0 high-efficiency solar Cell technology and feature 182mm*105mm Rectangular Cells. By integrating advanced processes including bifacial microcrystalline, SMBB, light conversion film and PIB, these Modules are designed to achieve a minimum efficiency of 23% and a highest power output of 640MW, which is 20W more than other technology-based Rectangular Modules of the same ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Indo-Asian News Service-640W+23.7%! HUASUN UNVEILS ...  Indo-Asian News Service

Meteo Cosenza 28/10/2023: sereno oggi e nei prossimi giorni  iLMeteo.it

640W+23.7%! Huasun Unveils World's First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules

By integrating advanced processes including bifacial microcrystalline, SMBB, light conversion film and PIB, these modules are designed to achieve a minimum efficiency of 23% and a highest power ...

Rashee Rice – Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 12

WR3 ANALYSIS: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has had an up-and-down rookie season. The second-round pick is the WR45 for the year, averaging 8.4 half-point PPR fantasy points per game.
Video su : 640W+23 7%
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : 640W+23 7%! 640W23 Huasun Unveils World First