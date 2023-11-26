WWE | Vince McMahon non ha avuto voce in capitolo sul ritorno di CM Punk

Wrestling, Hulk Hogan compie 70 anni. Hulkmania, bandana rossa, maglia gialla: icona senza tempo

... il personaggio che più di ogni altro ha contribuito a rendere la WWF (oggi) la federazione più ... Da quel momento in poi le prospettive cambiano in fretta:i primi incontri e trova subito una ...

WWE: Vince McMahon non ha proferito parola sul ritorno di CM Punk Tuttowrestling

Survivor Series, Vince McMahon era a Chicago L'ipotesi scatena il ... World Wrestling

Backstage News On Vince McMahon's Involvement In CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk has returned to WWE, after nearly ten years away, leading many to wonder what role Vince McMahon played in the major signing, if any at all.

Bruce Prichard Thinks Vince McMahon And Shane McMahon As WWE Tag Team Champions Would've Been Solid

Bruce Prichard thinks the duo of Vince and Shane McMahon winning the WWE Tag Team Championship would have been fun at the peak of their heel run in the Attitude Era.