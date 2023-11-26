WWE | Vince McMahon non ha avuto voce in capitolo sul ritorno di CM Punk

WWE: Vince McMahon non ha avuto voce in capitolo sul ritorno di CM Punk (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Il mondo del wrestling è ancora sconvolto dal ritorno di CM Punk in WWE, quasi dieci anni dopo il suo clamoroso addio alla federazione. L’ex AEW World Champion ha chiuso una trattativa lampo con la compagnia di Stamford, seppellendo definitivamente l’ascia di guerra con Triple H, accusato dieci anni fa di essere la causa del suo addio alla compagnia. Secondo quanto riportato da Fightful Select, Vince McMahon non ha avuto alcuna voce in capitolo sulla trattativa che ha riportato il Second City Saint in WWE la scorsa notte. Triple H e Nick Khan, quindi, erano gli unici due membri della compagnia a conoscenza delle trattative. Non è dato sapere se McMahon avrebbe rifiutato o meno Punk nel caso in cui fosse stato parte delle ...
