WWE: Il roster pare abbia saputo del ritorno di CM Punk solo poco prima del main event, reazioni miste (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Ieri notte a Survivor Series: WarGames il clamoroso ritorno di CM Punk in WWE. Emergono ora nuovi dettagli sulla vicenda e sulle modalità in cui il tutto si è verificato. Sembra che il roster non fosse stato informato della cosa sino a poco prima del WarGames Match maschile, ossia fino a poco prima del main event della serata. Le reazioni alla notizia sarebbero state miste. reazioni miste Secondo quanto evidenziato da Sean Sapp di Fightful Select, il roster WWE sarebbe stato informato del ritorno di CM Punk solo poco prima dell’inizio del WarGames Match ...
