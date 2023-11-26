WWE | Drew McIntyre una furia | ha lasciato in fretta l’arena subito dopo la fine del WarGames match

(Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) In quella che è stata una serata memorabile, con il ritorno tanto atteso di CM Punk nella sua Chicago, c’è una Superstar che ha sorpreso un po’ tutti per il suo comportamentoladel main event. Si tratta diche haimmediatamente il ring, una volta finito il, ancora prima che arrivasse sullo stage CM Punk. Porte sbattuteè apparso visibilmente arrabbiato, giunto nel backstage ha sbattuto con violenza la porta dello spogliatoio, ha indossato una felpa e havelocemente. La sua frustrazione è stata descritta come forte e evidente e ha fatto molto discutere nello spogliatoio, anche se al momento ignote sono le cause ...

Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai"

...nelladopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman Reigns e...

Drew McIntyre arrabbiato con la WWE, lascia subito l'arena The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Drew McIntyre vorrebbe prendersi una pausa Tuttowrestling

A former WWE champion returned at the Chicago premium live event

The former WWE champion made his shocking return at the conclusion of WWE's premium live event, Survivor Series, which took place in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk, whose real name is Phil ...

CM Punk Returns At Survivor Series

After 18 months away, Randy Orton stepped back into the ring–but even more of a shock was seeing CM Punk return to WWE ...