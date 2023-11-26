WWE | Drew McIntyre una furia | ha lasciato in fretta l’arena subito dopo la fine del WarGames match

WWE Drew

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Drew McIntyre una furia, ha lasciato in fretta l’arena subito dopo la fine del WarGames match (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) In quella che è stata una serata memorabile, con il ritorno tanto atteso di CM Punk nella sua Chicago, c’è una Superstar che ha sorpreso un po’ tutti per il suo comportamento subito dopo la fine del main event. Si tratta di Drew McIntyre che ha lasciato immediatamente il ring, una volta finito il WarGames match, ancora prima che arrivasse sullo stage CM Punk. Porte sbattute McIntyre è apparso visibilmente arrabbiato, giunto nel backstage ha sbattuto con violenza la porta dello spogliatoio, ha indossato una felpa e ha lasciato velocemente l’arena. La sua frustrazione è stata descritta come forte e evidente e ha fatto molto discutere nello spogliatoio, anche se al momento ignote sono le cause ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • WWE : Drew McIntyre unisce le forze con il Judgment Day

  • WWE : Drew McIntyre spiegherà le sue azioni lunedì - ecco la card dell’ultimo Raw prima di Survivor Series

  • WWE : Il turn heel di Drew McIntyre era già pianificato da tempo?

  • WWE : Drew McIntyre rompe il silenzio dopo l’eclatante turn heel a Raw

  • WWE : Nulla da fare per Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes - decisivo nel ME l’intervento di Drew McIntyre

  • WWE : Drew McIntyre e altre superstar sarebbero vicini alla scadenza di contratto

Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai"

...nella WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman Reigns e Drew ...

Drew McIntyre arrabbiato con la WWE, lascia subito l'arena  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Drew McIntyre vorrebbe prendersi una pausa  Tuttowrestling

A former WWE champion returned at the Chicago premium live event

The former WWE champion made his shocking return at the conclusion of WWE's premium live event, Survivor Series, which took place in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk, whose real name is Phil ...

CM Punk Returns At Survivor Series

After 18 months away, Randy Orton stepped back into the ring–but even more of a shock was seeing CM Punk return to WWE ...
Video su : WWE Drew
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Drew Drew McIntyre furia lasciato fretta