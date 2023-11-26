WWE | CM Punk è tornato! Accoglienza da eroe in chiusura di un’edizione delle Survivor Series storica!

Risalgono le chance per il ritorno di CM Punk? Possibile che la WWE abbia tenuto tutto segreto…
WWE : Smentiti i rumor di CM Punk a Survivor Series - continua ad infiammarsi una sorta di guerra online
VIDEO : La WWE pubblica uno strano videoclip che alimenta le voci su Orton e Punk per Survivor Series
WWE : CM Punk divide - secondo alcuni ha solo danneggiato la AEW
WWE : Nakamura lancia una presunta promo contro CM Punk a Monday Night Raw
Kane : “Punk in WWE? Lo spero vivamente - questione di business”
WWE: I cori pro CM Punk imbarazzano Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins (VIDEO) Tuttowrestling
Dirty Deeds - Verità scomode: forza Survivor Series, siate più forti di CM Punk World Wrestling
WWE Survivor Series 2023 results: Randy Orton returns ... as does CM PunkMen’s WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton def. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre by pinfall ...
WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results: CM Punk Absent Amid Return RumorsCM Punk did not return to WWE despite weeks of rumors that the polarizing star could return to the promotion in his hometown of Chicago.