Ross McDonnell è morto | suo il corpo senza testa ritrovato in spiaggia

Ross McDonnell, scomparso regista vincitore di un Emmy. La polizia trova un corpo senza testa in spiaggia: «Fo ilmattino.it

Corpo senza braccia e senza testa ritrovato su una spiaggia, forse è quello del regista Ross McDonnell:… Il Fatto Quotidiano

Ross McDonnell, ‘The Trade’ Cinematographer, Dies at 44

Ross McDonnell, an Irish Emmy-winning filmmaker, who is most known for his cinematography on The Trade, has died. He was 44. His family announced in a notice on RIP.ie that McDonnell died ...

Filmmaker Ross McDonnell Confirmed Dead by Family After Body Found on NYC Beach

The family of a missing Emmy-winning Irish filmmaker has confirmed his death amid speculation that his torso washed up earlier in November on a New York City beach. Ross McDonnell, 44, “died ...