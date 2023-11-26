Rosie Huntington-Whiteley è la nuova testimonial Tiffany

(Di domenica 26 novembre 2023), modella, imprenditrice, fondatrice e Chief Creative Officer, è laambasciatrice globale di& Co., fotografata mentre indossa i modelli chiave della collezione di alta gioielleria Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue, che celebrano Jean Schlumberger e il suo fascino per le creature fantastiche del mare. Tra essi la collana Shell tempestata da un ordinato caos di diamanti taglio baguette con una chiusura innovativa che può essere indossata in quattro stili unici. La collezione ha debuttato in due fasi nel corso del 2023 con vari temi che incarnano la vita acquatica. Copyright: © RMN – Grand Palais – Michel Urtadoper, il nuovo volto della campagna Holiday ...

Margot Robbie, Hunter Schafer e le altre star meglio vestite

... Courtesy of Press Office Jessica Alba in TAMARA RALPH Credits: Courtesy of Press Office- Whiteley in VALENTINO Spring 2024 Credits: Courtesy of Press Office Beatrice Vendramin in ...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 'sweet' return to Devon with son Plymouth Live

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks effortlessly stylish in a denim jacket Daily Mail

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares 'sweet' return to Devon with son

The Plymouth-born model shared a series of snaps as she stayed at a luxery hotel on the Devon and Cornwall border ...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks effortlessly stylish in a denim jacket as she steps out with husband Jason Statham at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with her husband Jason Statham at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix paddock on Sunday.