“Premier League=Corrupt” | aereo con striscione durante Manchester City-Liverpool

(Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Unodi protesta, trascinato da un, è apparso sopra lo stadio Etihadla partita diLeague delcontro il. La protesta – con la scritta “League = Corrupt” – è stata organizzata dal gruppo di tifosi dell’Everton The 1878s, per protestare contro la penalizzazione di 10 punti inflitta al club. L’Everton ha ricevuto la più grande sanzione nella storia dellaLeague, scendendo dal 14° al 19° posto in classifica. Stando a quanto riporta la BBC, i tifosi dei Toffes stanno pianificando ulteriori proteste per la partita di campionato contro ilUnited al Goodison Park. SportFace.

Everton fans fly a banner calling the Premier League 'corrupt' over the Etihad during Man City's showpiece cla Daily Mail

'Premier League = corrupt' - Multiple planes flown over Man City vs ... GOAL English

Man City stripped of Premier League titles What about Liverpool after 2012 hacking

There's some Liverpool whataboutery in the Mailbox as the Manchester City rule-breaking debate rumbles on. Also, Manchester United need some fighters and Lewis Dunk is a very silly man.

Even MPs have jumped on the Premier League-bashing bandwagon over Everton – it is undeserved

There were about 30 Everton fans gathered late on Friday afternoon outside the west London office of the Premier League, a protest so well-mannered that the police officers attending just chatted ...