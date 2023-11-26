“Premier League=Corrupt”, aereo con striscione durante Manchester City-Liverpool (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Uno striscione di protesta, trascinato da un aereo, è apparso sopra lo stadio Etihad durante la partita di Premier League del Manchester City contro il Liverpool. La protesta – con la scritta “Premier League = Corrupt” – è stata organizzata dal gruppo di tifosi dell’Everton The 1878s, per protestare contro la penalizzazione di 10 punti inflitta al club. L’Everton ha ricevuto la più grande sanzione nella storia della Premier League, scendendo dal 14° al 19° posto in classifica. Stando a quanto riporta la BBC, i tifosi dei Toffes stanno pianificando ulteriori proteste per la partita di campionato contro il Manchester United al Goodison Park. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
