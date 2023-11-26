Nightmare Before Christmas avrà un sequel? La risposta di Tim Burton fuga ogni dubbio

Nightmare Before

Nightmare Before Christmas avrà un sequel? La risposta di Tim Burton fuga ogni dubbio (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Dopo l’avvio dei lavori a Beetlejuice 2, in molti a richiedono il sequel di Nightmare Before Christmas, tra le pietre miliari di Tim Burton. Il celebre sceneggiatore e regista ha di recente dato una risposta definitiva ai suoi fan, che sicuramente non piacerà loro. Attualmente, Tim Burton è al lavoro sulla seconda stagione della serie Netflix Mercoledì e sul sequel di Beetlejuice, a distanza di oltre trent’anni dalla sua uscita. In entrambi i progetti sarà presente, con un ruolo principale, Jenna Ortega, la quale sembrerebbe dunque la nuova “musa” del regista e sceneggiatore statunitense. Vista l’intenzione del cineasta di tornare a sondare territori già esplorati, riportando nuovamente sul grande schermo il cult del 1988, molti hanno sperato che ...
Tim Burton da Pee Wee a Mercoledì: come ha colorato il cinema e la tv

Un po' come per Nightmare Before Christmas , diretto da Selick ma di proprietà artistica di Burton, anche la serie Netflix è creata da altri, ovvero il duo dietro Smallville Alfred Gough e Miles ...

