Mma, la challenge estrema di uno youtuber: si fa colpire da Topuria al fegato e si contorce dal dolore VIDEO

Mma, la challenge estrema di uno youtuber: si fa colpire da Topuria al fegato e si contorce dal dolore (VIDEO) (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Una challenge estrema è spesso una cattiva idea. Quella che hanno avuto i due youtuber spagnoli Ceciarmy e Plex rientra senza dubbio nella categoria. I due ragazzi hanno ospitato in uno dei loro VIDEO il noto fighter di Mma, Ilia Topuria e hanno chiesto di essere colpiti al fegato. Senza protezioni. Topuria ha acconsentito e ovviamente ha limitato quella potenza che gli ha permesso di vincere 3 incontri su 6 in Ufc per ko. Nonostante questo però i due youtuber sono finiti ugualmente al tappeto contorcendosi dal dolore. Nel VIDEO si sente qualcuno dire “meno male che non lo ha colpito forte”. Una cattiva idea, da non imitare. Ayer Plex y yo recibimos un golpe del futuro campeón del mundo en la UFC ...
