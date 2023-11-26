Garnacho come Rooney: “Oh mio Dio! Onestamente non ci credevo” (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) L'argentino ha realizzato una splendida rovesciata contro l'Everton, esultando come il suo idolo CR7. E quel paragone con Rooney...Leggi su itasportpress
Garnacho come Rooney: 'Oh mio Dio! Onestamente non ci credevo'Rashord e Martial hanno chiuso i giochi nella ripresa, ten Hag esulta per il terzo successo consecutivo senza subire gol, ma le copertine sono tutte per Garnacho. Il suo gol ha rievocato negli occhi ...
Kobbie Mainoo: Man Utd youngster's full Premier League debut against Everton praised by Gary Neville and Roy KeaneMan Utd academy product Kobbie Mainoo produced an eye-catching display in Man Utds 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Super Sunday; Roy Keane: He looked a Man Utd type of player. Nice and brave, ...
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Alejandro Garnacho's glorious goal helps Erik ten Hag’s side up to sixthReport and free match highlights as Alejandro Garnacho sensational strike sets Manchester United on the way to victory with Marcus Rashfords penalty and Anthony Martials finish completing the win; Eve ...
