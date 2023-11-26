Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – probabili formazioni

Fulham Wolverhampton

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Autore : sport.periodicodaily
Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Tre punti e tre posizioni separano Fulham e Wolverhampton Wanderers nella classifica della Premier League, mentre i due club si preparano a chiudere il 13° turno al Craven Cottage lunedì 27 novembre sera. La squadra di Marco Silva è caduta in una sconfitta per 3-1 contro l’Aston Villa prima che il calcio internazionale avesse la precedenza, mentre i Wolves hanno strappato la vittoria dalle fauci della sconfitta in una vittoria per 2-1 contro il Tottenham Hotspur due settimane fa. Il calcio di inizio di Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham Per la prima volta in 33 partite di Premier League, il ...
Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising

  • Fulham-Wolverhampton (lunedì 27 novembre 2023 ore 21 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici

Premier: il Liverpool ferma il Manchester City, Arsenal da solo in vetta

...Forest - Brighton 2 - 3 Sheffield United - Bournemouth 1 - 3 Brentford - Arsenal 0 - 1 DOMENICA Tottenham - Aston Villa ore 15 Everton - Manchester Utd ore 17.30 LUNEDI' Fulham - Wolverhampton ore 21 ...

Premier League, risultati e highlights della 13^ giornata  Sky Sport

Premier League, oggi chance per il Tottenham. Poi Everton-Manchester United  TUTTO mercato WEB

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups

Ange Postecoglou’s men look to bounce back from defeats to Chelsea and Wolves, while Unai Emery’s Villa continue eye victory over their top four rivals ...

Fulham v Wolves: Visitors the key to 13/2 Monday night Bet Builder

Get the latest odds ahead of Fulham v Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night as Mike Norman previews the game and tips a 13/2 Bet Builder ...
Video su : Fulham Wolverhampton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Fulham Wolverhampton Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers probabili formazioni