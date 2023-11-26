Elf | Bill Hader nel remake? Il sogno della casting director

(Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Ladel celebre film di natale Elf vorrebbeprotagonista di un ipotetico. Intervistata da People, Susie Ferris ha svelato che il suonel cassetto per ildel film natalizio – attualmente non in programma – sarebbe un altro allievo del Saturday Night Live:. Vent’anni fa, gli spettatori hanno conosciuto Buddy (Will Ferrell), l’elfo alto e sorridente che aveva lasciato il Polo Nord alla ricerca del suo padre biologico, il duro Walter Hobbs (James Caan). “Penso solo che sia eccentrico e accattivante“, ha dichiarato Farris. Dal canto suo,ha già all’attivo un film sulle festività natalizie. Insieme ad Anna Kendrick ha interpretato i figli di Babbo Natale nel ...

