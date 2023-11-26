EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 11 Prediction Candidati All’Undicesima Squadra Della Settimana

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 11 Prediction Candidati All’Undicesima Squadra Della Settimana (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Continua sulle nostre pagine l’abituale appuntamento Settimanale con la Prediction dell’undicesima Squadra del Team Of The Week Della popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. In calce alla notizia riportiamo il video con la nostra Prediction del TOTW 11 atteso per mercoledi 29 Novembre. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo il difensore francese del Milan Theo Hernandez autore del gol vittoria in casa contro la Fiorentina, il difensore inglese del Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold autore di un gol nel pareggio in trasferta sul campo del Manchester City e dell’attaccante norvegese del Barcellona Caroline Graham Hansen che ha ...
Giroud portiere C'è la carta anche su EA Sports FC

8 Olivier Giroud portiere Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EA Sports FC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nel TOTW Team Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione 84, per un 'portiere d'emergenza' non male. Eccola ...

