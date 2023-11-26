AEW | Adam Copeland mette nel mirino il titolo TNT di Christian Cage

(Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Collisionha mandato un segnale inequivocabile all’ex amicoL’hall of Fame WWE ha prima attaccato alle spalle Killswitch (Luchasaurus) colpendolo più volte con una sedia. Poi è tornato nel backstage dove ha fatto un importante annuncio. Killswitch dopo Nick Wayne è la seconda vittima di. Dopo aver vinto senza troppi problemi contro Brandon & Brent Tate, al termine di un Handicap Match, è stato preso di sorpresa e messo k.o. Raggiunto il backstageha incolpato il campione TNT per quanto accaduto ai suoi alleati poi ha sfidatoa un match per ila Dynamite a Montreal il prossimo sei di dicembre. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

Adam Copeland non dimentica Edge: gli chiedono di sparlare della ... World Wrestling

Orrore nel wrestling: spilla sulla faccia dell'avversario il disegno del ... Fanpage.it

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results: CM Punk And The Winners, Losers Of PLE

CM Punk returned to WWE in his hometown of Chicago as WWE continues to pour it on AEW in an increasingly one-sided wrestling war.

Report: Backstage Reactions In WWE And AEW To CM Punk's Return At Survivor Series

PWTorch's Wade Keller shares reactions from both AEW and WWE at the surprise return of former WWE and AEW Champion CM Punk.