AEW | Adam Copeland mette nel mirino il titolo TNT di Christian Cage

AEW: Adam Copeland mette nel mirino il titolo TNT di Christian Cage (Di domenica 26 novembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Collision Adam Copeland ha mandato un segnale inequivocabile all’ex amico Christian Cage L’hall of Fame WWE ha prima attaccato alle spalle Killswitch (Luchasaurus) colpendolo più volte con una sedia. Poi è tornato nel backstage dove ha fatto un importante annuncio. Killswitch dopo Nick Wayne è la seconda vittima di Adam Copeland. Dopo aver vinto senza troppi problemi contro Brandon & Brent Tate, al termine di un Handicap Match, è stato preso di sorpresa e messo k.o. Raggiunto il backstage Adam ha incolpato il campione TNT per quanto accaduto ai suoi alleati poi ha sfidato Cage a un match per il titolo a Dynamite a Montreal il prossimo sei di dicembre. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
