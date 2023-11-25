WWE Survivor Series | War Games 2023 – Preview

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Buon fine settimana a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuovissima Preview qui sulle nostre pagine. La settimana scorsa è stata la volta della All Elite Wrestling e di Full Gear, quest’oggi tocca alla World Wrestling Entertainment e a Survivor Series, modalità War Games, l’evento con il peggior poster pubblicitario dai tempi di The Great American Bash. Lo Show andrà in scena questa notte italianana ed avrà luogo alla Rosemont Allstate Arena di Rosemont, Illinois, e chiaramente, come sempre, CM Punk è atteso giusto perché siamo qua. Ma bando alle ciance e partiamo subito. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i ONE ON ONE MATCH Gunther(c) vs The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Sono abbastanza fan di The Miz. Sono un grandissimo fan di Gunther. Non mi ...
WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 – Preview

Buon fine settimana a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuovissima Preview qui sulle nostre pagine. La settimana scorsa è stata la volta della All Elite Wrestling e di Full Gear, quest’ ...

WWE superstar Carlito will no longer be wrestling at Survivor Series: WarGames tonight. The former United States Champion, who re-signed with the company earlier this year and made his official ...
