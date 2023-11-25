WWE | Judgment Day difende l’Undisputed Tag Team Championship contro gli Street Profits a SmackDown

(Di sabato 25 novembre 2023)Day, (Finn Balor e Damian Priest) ha difeso il titolo di coppia indiscusso WWE sconfiggendo gli(Montez Ford e Angelo Dawkins), nell’ultima puntata di Friday Nightandata in onda questa notte. Ford e Dawkins (gli) sono diventati i nuovi sfidanti per i titoli Unificati di Coppia WWE nell’ultimo episodio di WWE, sconfiggendo The Brawling Brutes e Pretty Deadly in un Triple Threat TagMatch. I campioni hanno dominato gran parte del match, senza troppi problemi, e solo sul finale Bálor ha salvato Priest da una mossa finale di Montez Ford, il Frog Splash, spingendolo fuori dall’angolo. Pochi istanti dopo, Priest ha eseguito la sua nuova mossa finale e Bálor ha chiuso ...

