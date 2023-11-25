WWE | Judgment Day difende l’Undisputed Tag Team Championship contro gli Street Profits a SmackDown

WWE Judgment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Judgment Day difende l’Undisputed Tag Team Championship contro gli Street Profits a SmackDown (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Judgment Day, (Finn Balor e Damian Priest) ha difeso il titolo di coppia indiscusso WWE sconfiggendo gli Street Profits (Montez Ford e Angelo Dawkins), nell’ultima puntata di Friday Night SmackDown andata in onda questa notte. Ford e Dawkins (gli Street Profits) sono diventati i nuovi sfidanti per i titoli Unificati di Coppia WWE nell’ultimo episodio di WWE SmackDown, sconfiggendo The Brawling Brutes e Pretty Deadly in un Triple Threat Tag Team Match. I campioni hanno dominato gran parte del match, senza troppi problemi, e solo sul finale Bálor ha salvato Priest da una mossa finale di Montez Ford, il Frog Splash, spingendolo fuori dall’angolo. Pochi istanti dopo, Priest ha eseguito la sua nuova mossa finale e Bálor ha chiuso ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • WWE : Drew McIntyre unisce le forze con il Judgment Day

  • WWE : Cadute le resistenze di Damian Priest - JD McDonagh è ufficialmente un membro del Judgment Day

  • WWE : Il Judgment Day affronterà il team RAW in un WarGames match a Survivor Series.

  • WWE : Sami Zayn “gioca in casa” - JD senza Judgment Day soccombe a Crown Jewel

  • WWE : The Judgment Days vincono l’Undisputed Tag Team Championship a WWE RAW

  • WWE : Adam Copeland parla dei piani originari per il Judgment Day

WWE: Drew McIntyre unisce le forze con il Judgment Day  Zona Wrestling

Judgment Day ha sconfitto Street Profits a SmackDown  The Shield Of Wrestling

Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Struggle To Coexist, The Judgment Day Retain | WWE SmackDown Fight Size

- The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). #AndStill the WWE ...

Survivor Series Men's War Games Match Results in WWE 2K23

Which way do you think the Survivor Series 2023 Men's War Games Match Results going to sway We simulate it in WWE 2K23 to see.
Video su : WWE Judgment
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Judgment Judgment difende l’Undisputed Team Championship