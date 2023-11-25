Update su Bryan Danielson e Sammy Guevara

(Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Come riportato in precedenza,è alle prese con una frattura dell’osso orbitale, ed è stato annunciato come partecipante al Continental Classic, oltre che a Wrestle Kingdom 18 contro Kazuchika Okada. Ma l’American Dragon non ha ricevuto l’ok dai medici per poter prendere l’aereo e spostarsi negli Stati Uniti. Non sono state annunciate le date con le apparizioni di, ma Dave Meltzer suggerisce il ritorno diil 2 dicembre, ad AEW Collision, ma tutto da prendere con le pinze. Per quanto riguarda, è alle prese con il recupero da una commozione cerebrale, e stando alle ultime notizie, Tay Melo è in procinto di partorire il loro primo figlio, pertantodovrebbe tornare a breve. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - ...

Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

Eastern Time Q3 2023: https://investors.spotify.com/ Webcast : https://app.webinar.net/... Contacts Investor Relations:Goldberg Lauren Katzen ir@spotify.com investors.spotify.com Public ...

Bryan Kohberger update: Judge bars news cameras, will live stream Idaho murders trial on court Youtube 6abc Philadelphia

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti shares update on Roma's Bryan Cristante RomaPress.net

Daily Update: Being the Elite, weekend notes, PFL

We've got a busy weekend coming up with shows. Garrett and I will be doing our week in review, looking at the major news in the Observer this week which also talks the future. Bryan and I will be back ...

Transfer update: Raphinha linked with Spurs move as January window approaches

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in acquiring the talents of Brazilian winger Raphinha from FC Barcelona. The La Liga side are ...