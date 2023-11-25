STATS – Manchester City-Liverpool: i numeri sono tutti per Guardiola, ma l’1-1 serve tanto a Klopp (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Manchester City-Liverpool, i numeri dell’incontro sono tutti in favore di Guardiola, ma è un punto prezioso per i Reds Anche in Italia, come nel resto del mondo che pure guarda con interesse a Juventus-Inter, seconda contro prima della Serie A, l’attesa per il confronto tra prima contro seconda in Inghilterra era alta. Anche perché Manchester City-Liverpool significa Pep Guardiola e Jurgen Klopp. Ovvero, come ha riassunto in sede di presentazione Stefano Boldrini sul Corriere dello Sport, «sono i manager più datati del campionato inglese: Jurgen subentrò al nordirlandese Brendan Rodgers l’8 ottobre 2015, Pep ereditò il Manchester ...Leggi su calcionews24
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Key statsLiverpool became the first side to stop Manchester City winning at Etihad Stadium in all competitions since Everton in December 2022 (1-1), with City’s 23 game winning run on home soil coming to an ...
