Start list gigante femminile Killington 2023: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) La Start list del gigante femminile della tappa di Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino di Killington 2023. Negli Usa nuovo appuntamento con il circo bianco e le azzurre sono pronte a dare spettacolo, con Marta Bassino e Federica Brignone soprattutto, ma anche Sofia Goggia. Andiamo allora a scoprire di seguito i bib di partenza delle contendenti, prima manche alle ore 16 italiane e seconda alle ore 19. Start list gigante femminile Killington 1 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head2 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon 3 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic 4 107613 GRENIER Valerie 1996 CAN Rossignol 5 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol6 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA ...
