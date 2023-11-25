SmackDown 24.11.2023 Tag Team Night (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Benvenuti amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Siamo a 24 ore da Survivor Series e la tensione è già alta. Ma direi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. PROMO: Il Team capitanato da Bianca Belair fa il suo ingresso e parla del WarGames. Ma vengono interrotte ovviamente dalle Damage CTRL e dopo che Bayley lancia qualche frecciatina all’indirizzo soprattutto di Becky Lynch, quest’ultima sfida ad un match per stasera due a scelta di loro, la sfida viene accettata dalla Role Model. BACKSTAGE: Il resto della Damage CTRL non è molto contenta di quanto fatto da Bayley, ma poi decidendo che saranno la stessa Bayley e Asuka a partecipare al match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Judgment Day(w/Rhea Ripley) vs Street Profits(w/Bobby Lashley) (3,5 / 5) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
SmackDown 17.11.2023 The Man is here!
SmackDown 10.11.2023 Una nuova e pericolosa Damage CTRL
SmackDown 03.11.2023 Next Stop…Crown Jewel
SmackDown 27.10.2023 The Tribal…YEAH!
SmackDown 20.10.2023 Vendetta tra fratelli
SmackDown 13.10.2023 Welcome to the Season Premiere!
La Francia ospiterà nel maggio 2024 il primo WWE PLE in assoluto: WWE Backlash FranceAnnunciato Backlash in Francia I fan interessati all'esclusiva prevendita di SmackDown e WWE ... Backlash 2023, tenutosi all'inizio di quest'anno al Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot di San ...
SmackDown Report 24-11-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 24-11-2023 Tuttowrestling
Ludwig Kaiser flaunts physique ahead of WWE SmackDown in ChicagoTonight's SmackDown in Chicago is highly anticipated by the WWE Universe. The show will feature the return of Kevin Owens, who has been suspended, and ...
"Don't want another freak accident," " Vince was wrong" - WWE Universe wants 35-year-old star to leave SmackDownW WE Universe is often harsh and critical when a superstar makes a mistake inside the squared circle. Recently, fans reacted to a potential split and firmly believe that the 35-year-old star must ...
SmackDown 2023Video su : SmackDown 2023