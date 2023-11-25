Shrek, lo screen test svela la prima versione dei personaggi (molto inquietanti) (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) In uno screen test trapelato online venerdì 24 novembre, possiamo apprezzare la prima versione del personaggio di Shrek, l’orco protagonista dell’omonima saga animata per bambini targata Dreamworks; il girato, risalente al 1995 e considerato finora perduto, mostra uno Shrek dall’aspetto molto diverso da quello che tutto il mondo avrebbe poi conosciuto; il character design appare decisamente più inquietante, e sembra andare di pari passo con il tono generale delle animazioni, assai più cupo rispetto a quello del film finito, dove anche gli altri personaggi restituiscono vibes “oscure”. Nella scena trapelata vediamo infatti Shrek che con fare baldanzoso danza al ritmo di I Got You di James Brown, quando una creatura ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Fans React To Alleged Shrek Screen Test
Shrek's Early Test Animation, Thought Lost For 20+ Years, Has ...
Fans of animation films were shocked this afternoon when The Zoom Art Studio released an alleged original test clip of Shrek from 1995, which had been thought lost for over two decades.
The original test animation for Shrek from 1995, with Chris Farley as the voice of the titular character, has been discovered and shared online after over 20 years. The early concept of Shrek was ...
