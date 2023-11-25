Luton Town-Crystal Palace sabato 25 novembre 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Ilnon si trova nella zona retrocessione propriamente detta, ossia nelle ultime tre posizioni della classifica di Premier League, solo perché l’Everton è sceso da quota 14 a quota 4 per effetto di una penalizzazione che però non è ancora definitiva in attesa del ricorso dei Toffees. Gli Hatters non vincono da sei InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e