LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-6 | semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 DIRETTA

LIVE Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-5 - Italia-Serbia 0-0 Coppa Davis 2023 in DIRETTA : l’azzurro serve per rimanere nel set
LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-4 - semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 (DIRETTA)
LIVE Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-3 - Italia-Serbia 0-0 Coppa Davis 2023 in DIRETTA : il serbo prova a reagire
LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-1 - semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 (DIRETTA)
LIVE Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 - Italia-Serbia 0-0 Coppa Davis 2023 in DIRETTA : l’azzurro si aggiudica un serrato tiebreak
LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 0-0 - semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 (DIRETTA)
Musetti-Kecmanovic LIVE: Lorenzo vince il 1° set Sky Sport
LIVE Musetti-Kecmanovic, Italia-Serbia Coppa Davis 2023 in DIRETTA: Volandri dovrebbe affidarsi al toscano OA Sport
VIDEO - Musetti, tennis dal paradiso: il passante lungolinea in corsa è celestiale e lascia a bocca aperta KecmanovicCOPPA DAVIS - Lorenzo Musetti prosegue a dipingere tennis d'autore nella sua tiratissima sfida contro il serbo Kecmanovic. Dopo aver vinto dopo un ...
VIDEO - Musetti mostra a Kecmanovic l’abc del suo tennis: veronica, volèe e difesa a tutto campoCOPPA DAVIS – Dopo un avvio complicatissimo, Lorenzo Musetti si toglie la ruggine e la negatività accumulata nelle ultime settimane e sfodera finalmente il megl ...