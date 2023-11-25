LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-6 | semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 DIRETTA

LIVE Musetti

LIVE – Musetti-Kecmanovic 7-6 2-6, semifinale Coppa Davis 2023 (DIRETTA) (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Musetti-Kecmanovic, primo incontro di singolare di Italia-Serbia nella semifinale della Coppa Davis 2023. Sul veloce di Malaga inizia tra i ‘numeri due’ questo penultimo atto. Filippo Volandri decide di cambiare e affidarsi a Lorenzo Musetti quest’oggi. Pochi dubbi per i nostri avversari, dato che Kecmanovic ha giocato splendidamente giovedì e non può essere lasciato fuori quando gioca così. Tra i due non ci sono precedenti. Sportface.it garantirà aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul match di Coppa Davis 2023 tra Arnaldi e Kecmanovic, pianificato a partire dalle ore 12.00. COME SEGUIRE LA SFIDA IN TV IL CALENDARIO I ...
VIDEO - Musetti, tennis dal paradiso: il passante lungolinea in corsa è celestiale e lascia a bocca aperta Kecmanovic

COPPA DAVIS - Lorenzo Musetti prosegue a dipingere tennis d'autore nella sua tiratissima sfida contro il serbo Kecmanovic. Dopo aver vinto dopo un ...

VIDEO - Musetti mostra a Kecmanovic l'abc del suo tennis: veronica, volèe e difesa a tutto campo

COPPA DAVIS – Dopo un avvio complicatissimo, Lorenzo Musetti si toglie la ruggine e la negatività accumulata nelle ultime settimane e sfodera finalmente il megl ...
