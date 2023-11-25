Intel Arrow Lake: Nuove Informazioni sulla Grafica Integrata e Supporto XMX (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Una recente leak ci ha fornito nuovi dettagli sui processori Intel Arrow Lake, previsti per il prossimo anno, in particolare riguardo alla Grafica Integrata. Secondo Coelacanth Dream, un noto leaker menzionato da Tom’s Hardware, la Grafica Integrata di Arrow Lake sarà denominata Xe-LPG Plus, una versione migliorata delle attuali … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
