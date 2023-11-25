EA Sports FC 24 SBC Oscar Flashback Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Del Brasiliano

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Oscar Flashback Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Del Brasiliano (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Oscar ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Flashback per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 26 Novembre. Potrete riscattare la Carta del centrocampista Brasiliano che milita nello Shanghai Port completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Le carte Flashback vengono rilasciate per celebrare un momento storico della carriera di un giocatore presente nella modalità Ultimate Team, sono carte che possono essere riscattate completando la SBC dedicata e vengono rilasciate periodicamente da Electronic Arts durante la stagione. Requisiti SBC Oscar Flashback Min. 1 giocatore/i ...
