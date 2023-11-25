Burnley - West Ham 1 - 2, gol e highlights (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Gli highlights della vittoria in rimonta del West Ham sul campo del Burnely: gol di Jay Rodriguez su rigore, autorete di O'Shea e stoccata decisiva di Soucek al ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Burnley 1-2 West Ham: David Moyes pleased as Hammers deliver in the endWest Ham manager David Moyes is pleased his side "came up trumps" in the end to snatch a late win at Burnley after a "really disappointing" first half.
Burnley equal an all-time losing record after West Ham snatch victory at the deathBurnley gained an unwanted share of an all-time Football League record after West Ham poached two late goals to secure a dramatic and unlikely victory at Turf Moor. The defeat means the Clarets have ...
