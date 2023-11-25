AEW | Nick Wayne compare in un meet & greet dopo il duro attacco subito a Dynamite

AEW: Nick Wayne compare in un meet & greet dopo il duro attacco subito a Dynamite (Di sabato 25 novembre 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite siamo stati testimoni di un lungo e importante segmento tra Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne e la madre di quest’ultimo. L’intero scenario ha poi portato Christian ad obbligare Luchasaurus (che nel frattempo ha cambiato nome in Killswitch proprio per volere di Cage) a mettere KO la donna attraverso la famosa Con-Chair-To. Adam Copeland è però giunto in salvo fino a ribaltare la situazione e ad eseguire la sua nota manovra proprio ai danni del “prodigio” Nick. Il giovane è stato impegnato quest’oggi all’interno di un meet &; greet della WrestleCade in quel di Salem e, come visibile nella foto sottostante rilasciata da un fan, si è esposto con un collare, segno del duro colpo ...
