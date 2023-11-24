Zendure Champion Sustainability and Innovation in MotoGP with BOÉ MOTORSPORTS

(Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —– a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – is looking back on a successfulseason. The final race of the M oto3 Worldship is set to take place in Valencia on November 26th. As sponsor of the BOÉteam,showcased its sustainable energy solutions atraces,ing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in both the world of sports and business operations., sponsor of the BOÉteam for the past eight months, observed the remarkable achievements of David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco the only female racer who showed her guts inshowcasing the seamless integration of sustainable new energy ...

