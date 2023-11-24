Zendure Champion Sustainability and Innovation in MotoGP with BOÉ MOTORSPORTS (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up – is looking back on a successful MotoGP season. The final race of the M oto3 World Championship is set to take place in Valencia on November 26th. As sponsor of the BOÉ MOTORSPORTS team, Zendure showcased its sustainable energy solutions at MotoGP races, Championing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in both the world of sports and business operations. Zendure, sponsor of the BOÉ MOTORSPORTS team for the past eight months, observed the remarkable achievements of David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco the only female racer who showed her guts in MotoGP showcasing the seamless integration of sustainable new energy ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
