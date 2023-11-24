WWE | Cody Rhodes mostra in anteprima il suo gear per WarGames

WWE Cody

WWE: Cody Rhodes mostra in anteprima il suo gear per WarGames (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Cody Rhodes è uno dei wrestler più “over” di tutta la WWE. Il figliol prodigo, tornato a Stamford nel 2022 dopo un lungo peregrinare che lo ha reso uno degli atleti più importanti in tutto il business, è pronto a calarsi in uno dei match che ha uno stretto legame con il suo cognome. Il WarGames match, infatti, venne introdotto da suo padre – il leggendario Dusty Rhodes – nel lontano 1987 e da ormai 6 anni la WWE lo ripropone a cadenza annuale (per i primi 4 anni solo a NXT, dallo scorso anno il match è stato “regalato” al main roster”). Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso e il rientrante Randy Orton sfideranno il Judgment Day (accompagnato eccezionalmente da Drew McIntyre) nel WarGames match che, molto probabilmente, chiuderà l’evento.Tramite una ...
