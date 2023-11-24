WWE | Bayley ha sempre un piano…forse ci vuole dire qualcosa?

WWE Bayley

WWE: Bayley ha sempre un piano…forse ci vuole dire qualcosa? (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Domani sarà il giorno di Survivor Series e fra i match di cartello ci sono sicuramente i due WarGames Match. Quello femminile in particolare vedrà un team di face composto da atlete del calibro di Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi e Becky Lynch che faranno squadra per fronteggiare le Damage CTRL, o meglio la nuova formazione a tinte nipponiche della stable. There’s always a plan B Colei che sembra stonare più di tutte in questa stable è proprio colei che in teoria sarebbe la leader, ovvero Bayley, apparsa visibilmente preoccupata e non a suo agio della cosa nonostante le rassicurazioni di Dakota Kai che sembra sempre più dalla parte di Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane e Asuka. Bayley però sembra pensare già al peggio per lei nella stable e nella giornata di oggi ha postato sui social un qualcosa di molto ...
WWE: Bayley ha sempre un piano…forse ci vuole dire qualcosa  Zona Wrestling

Bayley litiga con dei giovani fan a un live event della WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Updated 2023 WWE Survivor Series Card and Predictions for Match Order

For the second consecutive year, wrestling fans will be treated to WarGames as the headline attraction for the Survivor Series premium live event. WWE head ...

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

WarGames 2023 will feature five exciting matches, and the Wrestling Inc. staff is here to predict the winner(s) of each bout.
