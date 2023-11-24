Track limits | ad Abu Dhabi prove di intelligenza artificiale

Track limits, ad Abu Dhabi prove di intelligenza artificiale (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Abu Dhabi manda in archivio una stagione ancora caratterizzata (più che mai?) dall' eccesso di casi di piloti che hanno superato i limiti di pista . La conseguenza? Tempi cancellati nelle prove e ...
  Computer Vision diventa un supporto per gestire le operazioni , non esattamente la soluzione necessaria sul tema track limits. Più tecnologia a disposizione delle operazioni da remoto Tim Malyon, ...

The use of AI comes amidst the ever-increasing frequency of drivers breaking track limits during races. AI would assist in helping the FIA focus on decisions that need human intervention while AI ...

Formula 1 Gets Intelligent: Regulating body FIA to monitor track violations using AI in Abu Dhabi GP

The FIA is set to experiment with a novel way to monitor track violation at the upcoming F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The FIA will use AI-enabled Computer Vision to monitor, flag, and penalise drivers for violati ...
