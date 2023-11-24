Tottenham-Aston Villa (domenica 26 novembre 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) L’ex capolista Tottenham ha perso le ultime due partite disputate prima della sosta per le nazionali, contro il Chelsea per 4-1 in casa e contro i Wolves per 2-1 al Molineux, e con esse ha perso anche il primato in classifica anche se quest’ultima è ancora molto corta per il momento. Gli uomini di Ange InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Aston Villa - Emery sul Var di Tottenham-Liverpool : «Gli errori bisogna accettarli»
Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW dal 24 al 27 Novembre (Premier League, Ligue 1 e Bundesliga)Domenica 26 novembre , alle 15:00, Tottenham e Aston Villa si sfideranno su Sky Sport Arena e NOW , con la narrazione di Massimo Marianella . Alle 16:45, durante "La Casa dello Sport Super Post" su ...
Pronostico Tottenham-Aston Villa: Premier League 26/11/2023 Betitaliaweb
Tottenham-Aston Villa (domenica 26 novembre 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Preview: Huge game at Etihad, anger at Goodison as Premier League returnsFootball returns with a bang to the Premier League on Saturday with the biggest game of the weekend and arguably one of the biggest of the season as ...
Tottenham boosted by Rodrigo Bentancur’s international returnThe midfielder has made three substitute appearances for Spurs since he returned from a serious knee injury and started for Uruguay on Tuesday.
Tottenham AstonVideo su : Tottenham Aston