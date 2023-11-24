The Eternal Memory | I Wonder Pictures svela il trailer italiano!

The Eternal Memory: I Wonder Pictures svela il trailer italiano! (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Tramite comunicato stampa, I Wonder Pictures ha svelato il trailer italiano di The Eternal Memory, in arrivo nelle sale il prossimo 7 dicembre: scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli in questo articolo dedicato I Wonder Pictures in collaborazione con Unipol Biografilm Collection hanno diffuso il trailer nostrano del documentario The Eternal Memory, della regista candidata all’Oscar Maite Alberdi e in arrivo nelle sale italiane dal 7 dicembre. The Eternal Memory racconta una commovente storia d’amore che affianca al tema della memoria, singola e collettiva, quello della longevità e della forza dei legami umani. È la storia di Augusto Góngora, giornalista, documentarista ...
