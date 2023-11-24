Sineng Electric Ranked as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Maker (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) WUXI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sineng Electric, a global leading manufacturer of PV and energy storage Inverters, Ranked in BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Maker list, due to its technological progress, business stability, and outstanding market competitiveness. BNEF’s Tiering system, based on bankability, involves a stringent evaluation process that covers various dimensions. Inclusion in this esteemed list further validates Sineng’s brand credibility within the industry. The Tier 1 ranking is a critical benchmark, providing potential investors with a trusted reference point when seeking reliable partners in the dynamic renewable energy sector. Aligned with the innovation-driven and ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
