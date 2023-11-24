Sineng Electric Ranked as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Maker

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) WUXI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —, a global leading manufacturer of PV and energy storages,in1 PVlist, due to its technological progress, business stability, and outstanding market competitiveness. BNEF’sing system, based on bankability, involves a stringent evaluation process that covers various dimensions. Inclusion in this esteemed list further validates’s brand credibility within the industry. The1 ranking is a critical benchmark, providing potential investors with a trusted reference point when seeking reliable partners in the dynamic renewable energy sector. Aligned with the innovation-driven and ...