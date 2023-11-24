RISULTATI: AJPW “Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023” 23.11.2023 (Day 5) (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) I RISULTATI della quinta giornata degli storici tornei Tag Team e Junior della AJPW: AJPW Real World Tag League/Junior Battle Of Glory 2023 – Day 5Giovedì 23 Novembre – Numazu, Shizuoka (Japan) Junior Battle Of Glory 2023 MatchAtsuki Aoyagi 5 batte Ryo Inoue 3 (8:09)Hikaru Sato 3 batte Koji Iwamoto 2 (8:49)Fuminori Abe 5 batte Rising HAYATO 4 (8:06) Six Man Tag Team MatchCyrus, Hiroshi Yamato & Ryan Davidson battono Black Menso-re, Dan Tamura & Takao Omori (11:46) Real World Tag League ...Leggi su zonawrestling
