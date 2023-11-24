NFL - nella 11a settimana successi importanti per Dolphins - Jaguars - Cowboys - Lions - 49ers e Ravens
NFL - nella 10a settimana crollano Ravens e Jaguars - vittorie importanti per Lions - Browns - Steelers - 49ers e Cowboys
NFL - nella 9a settimana successi importanti per Chiefs - Ravens e Eagles che piegano i Cowboys
NFL - nella week 8 prosegue la corsa degli Eagles - crollano Chiefs e 49ers - successi per Cowboys - Ravens e Dolphins
NFL 2023-2024 (4a settimana) : prosegue il percorso netto di Eagles e 49ers - vittorie importanti per Chiefs - Ravens e Cowboys
Nfl: i Cowboys fanno la storia. Packers, colpaccio a Detroit... non solo di tacchino, nel giorno del Ringraziamento americano che apre la dodicesima giornata Nfl. ... DALLAS COWBOYS - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 45 - 10 Tanto a poco. I Boys (8 - 3) dominano i Commanders ...
Football Nfl: a Thanksgiving, vittorie per Cowboys, Packers e 49ers La Gazzetta dello Sport
Game Recap: Cowboys feast in 45-10 win Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' DaRon Bland stands alone with most pick-6s in NFL season with 5DaRon Bland apparently hadn't done quite enough while tying the NFL record for interception returns for a touchdown in a season. Bland's fifth pick-6 this season was a 63-yarder that broke a tie with ...
Why are NFL Thanksgiving teams wearing black and gold patches on their uniformsIt’s Thanksgiving which means a mouth-watering NFL triple header is on the cards. As ever, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are playing, with the Lions taking on the Packers in the early ...