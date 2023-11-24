Nfl | i Cowboys fanno la storia Packers | colpaccio a Detroit

Nfl: i Cowboys fanno la storia. Packers, colpaccio a Detroit (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Scorpacciata di football, non solo di tacchino, nel giorno del Ringraziamento americano che apre la dodicesima giornata Nfl. Tre partite in programma: le vincono San Francisco, Dallas e Green Bay. Si ...
Nfl: i Cowboys fanno la storia. Packers, colpaccio a Detroit

... non solo di tacchino, nel giorno del Ringraziamento americano che apre la dodicesima giornata Nfl. ... DALLAS COWBOYS - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 45 - 10 Tanto a poco. I Boys (8 - 3) dominano i Commanders ...

DaRon Bland apparently hadn't done quite enough while tying the NFL record for interception returns for a touchdown in a season. Bland's fifth pick-6 this season was a 63-yarder that broke a tie with ...

It’s Thanksgiving which means a mouth-watering NFL triple header is on the cards. As ever, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are playing, with the Lions taking on the Packers in the early ...
