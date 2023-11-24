(Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/On November 23, at 1:30 p.m., an official Soka GakkaiService wasat the TodaAuditorium in Tokyo, for, Honorary President of the Soka Gakkai and President of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI), who passed away on November 15, at the age of 95. The service was live streamed to over 1000 Soka Gakkai centers throughout Japan. Following recitation of portions of the Lotus Sutra and the chanting of Nam-myoho-renge-kyo, appreciation was expressed by Senior Vice President Hiromasaon behalf of thefamily, and national Women'sKimiko Nagaishi and Soka Gakkai President Minoru Harada gave tributes. Harada stated that the condolence messages received from noted figures ...

THE FOURTH EDITION OF THE 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP U.S.A. IS HERE

...Miglia brand in the United States and prepare foreign crews for the sporting part of the Race... Maryland, the cars will enter the heart of the Capital by skirting the Lincoln, United ...

Memorial Held to Commemorate Buddhist Leader Daisaku Ikeda PR Newswire

Memorial held for Rouses Point teen killed in Mooers car crash WPTZ

Memorial Held to Commemorate Buddhist Leader Daisaku Ikeda

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, at 1:30 p.m., an official Soka Gakkai Memorial Service was held at the Toda Memorial Auditorium in Tokyo, for Daisaku Ikeda, Honorary President of ...

Scholarships awarded to two Laois students

By Joe Barrett Two Laois students received scholarship awards at ceremony that was held in Dublin City University recently. Peter Grogan and Benedicta Foudjour were presented with their ...