LIVE F1 | GP Abu Dhabi 2023 in DIRETTA | Russell al comando nelle FP1 | bene Shwartzman | impressiona Drugovich Alle 14 00 le FP2

LIVE F1, GP Abu Dhabi 2023 in DIRETTA: Russell al comando nelle FP1, bene Shwartzman, impressiona Drugovich. Alle 14.00 le FP2 (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11.31 Questi i tempi di questa sessione: 1 George Russell Mercedes1:26.072 6 2 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin+0.288 5 3 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri+0.361 4 4 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+0.381 5 5 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+0.559 4 6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+0.593 77 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+0.604 4 8 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari+0.631 3 9 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.648 6 10 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+0.653 5 11 Logan SARGEANT Williams+0.670 5 12 Frederik VESTI Mercedes+0.743 4 13 Jack DOOHAN Alpine+0.793 6 14 Theo POURCHAIRE Alfa Romeo+1.021 4 15 Patricio O’WARD McLaren+1.042 4 16 Jake DENNIS Red Bull Racing+1.136 4 17 Isack HADJAR Red Bull Racing+1.172 5 18 Zak O’SULLIVAN Williams+1.388 5 19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+1.390 5 20 OLIVEr BEARMAN Haas F1 Team+1.497 ...
LIVE GP Abu Dhabi: segui le prove libere 1 in diretta

Chi sarà il più veloce GP Abu Dhabi, FP1 in diretta Segui qui la classifica dei tempi per scoprire chi sarà il migliore nel venerdì di prove libere: 10:30 FP1 Abu Dhabi, si parte! Bandiera verde per ...

LIVE F1 Abu Dhabi, prime libere firmate Russell. Tanti giovani al posto dei titolari  La Gazzetta dello Sport

F1 Gp di Abu Dhabi, prove libere Diretta Live  Virgilio Sport

How to Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Practice 1: Stream Formula 1 Live, TV Channel

The Formula 1 season concludes this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with drivers getting their first practice session on the Yas Marina Circuit on Friday.

