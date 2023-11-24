Full Gear 2023 | i voti di Dave Meltzer

Full Gear 2023, i voti di Dave Meltzer (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Con Full Gear agli archivi, sono arrivati anche i voti di Dave Meltzer ai match andati in scena al Kia Forum. Spicca Adam Page contro Swerve Strickland che ottiene le cinque stelle! Ecco i voti: -Eddie Kingston vs Jay Lethal: 3.5 stelle -Claudio Castagnoli vs Buddy Matthews: 3.25 stelle -MJF & Samoa Joe vs The Gunns: 3 stelle -Adam Copeland, Sting e Darby Allin vs The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus e Nick Wayne): 3.75 stelle -Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley: 4 stelle -“Timeless” Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida: 2.25 stelle -AEW World Tag Team Championships Ladder Match: 4.75 stelle -Julia Hart vs Kris Statlander vs Skye Blue: 3.5 stelle -Swerve Strickland vs “Hangman” Adam Page: 5 stelle -Golden Jets (Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho) vs Young ...
