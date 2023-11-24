EA Sports FC 24 | gli Europei UEFA 2024 arriveranno con un aggiornamento gratuito

EA Sports FC 24: gli Europei UEFA 2024 arriveranno con un aggiornamento gratuito (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) I giocatori di EA Sports FC 24 si qualificano agli Europei senza dover pareggiare, o pagare: i campionati UEFA 2024 arrivano gratis! Nel caso servisse una buona notizia oltre al pareggio con l’Ucraina, probabilmente l’aggiornamento gratuito degli Europei UEFA 2024 che porterà il campionato del Vecchio Continente in EA Sports FC 24 fa al caso vostro. Stando ad Electronic Arts, il torneo sarà incluso nel gioco senza alcun costo aggiuntivo. L’update è previsto, naturalmente, per la prossima estate. Tuttavia i giocatori che hanno già solcato i campi virtuali del gioco in qualunque formato (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch) entro il 16 gennaio riceveranno un calciatore su sei. A ...
