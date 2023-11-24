BMW M Hybrid V8 | la nuova protagonista della 24 ore di Le Mans

La House of BMW di Milano ospita la M Hybrid V8 per 24 Ore Le Mans 2024
La House of BMW di Milano ospita la M Hybrid V8 per 24 Ore Le Mans 2024
BMW Serie 5 - Arrivano le 530e e 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid
Ufficiale: Raffaele Marciello approda in BMW - FormulaPassion... preparandosi così a un futuro che lo vedrà impegnato a bordo della M Hybrid V8 LMDh : 'Sono molto entusiasta di essere un pilota ufficiale della BMW M a partire dalla prossima stagion e - ha ...
Wec, Raffaele Marciello nuovo pilota Bmw. Obiettivo Le Mans con la HypercarLa notizia era nell'aria da tempo, già da quando aveva annunciato l'addio a Mercedes al termine della stagione 2023: Raffaele Marciello è un nuovo pilota ufficiale Bmw. Per lo svizzero ... Endurance ...
