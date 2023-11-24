BMW M Hybrid V8 | la nuova protagonista della 24 ore di Le Mans

(Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Arriva a Milano dopo numerose anticipazioni, che hanno creato grande attesa e suspence, finalmente laBMW MV8, con cui la Casa di Monaco correrà alla mitica 24 ore di Le, può essere vista dal vivo da pubblico e appassionati del settore. BMW MV8 , esposta a Milano Il bolide che parteciperà ad una delle gare più attese e ricche d’emozioni di tutto il motorsport internazionale è infatti esposta in questi giorni presso la House of BMW di via Monte Napoleone 12 a Milano, dove resterà in bella mostra fino al prossimo 28 novembre. Appuntamento da non perdere Parliamo di un concentrato di bellezza e potenza, in grado di racchiudere tutto il sofisticato know how tecnologico di Bmw. Questa straordinaria vettura da competizione segna inoltre l’importante ritorno...

Ufficiale: Raffaele Marciello approda in BMW - FormulaPassion

... preparandosi così a un futuro che lo vedrà impegnato a bordo della MV8 LMDh : 'Sono molto entusiasta di essere un pilota ufficiale dellaM a partire dalla prossima stagion e - ha ...

Fino al 28 novembre sarà esposta a Milano la BMW M Hybrid V8 ... Automobilismo.it

BMW M Hybrid V8: in attesa di WEC e Le Mans si mostra a Milano MotoriNoLimits

Wec, Raffaele Marciello nuovo pilota Bmw. Obiettivo Le Mans con la Hypercar

La notizia era nell'aria da tempo, già da quando aveva annunciato l'addio a Mercedes al termine della stagione 2023: Raffaele Marciello è un nuovo pilota ufficiale Bmw. Per lo svizzero ... Endurance ...

2024 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid First Look Review: Power And Poise

The third generation of Porsche's Panamera has arrived, and with it comes an expansion of the hybrid powertrain lineup. While Panamera E-Hybrids have generally been more efficient than their gas-only ...