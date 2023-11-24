Avengers | Secret Wars | quale sarà il ruolo di Kang? La teoria di Iman Vellani

Avengers: Secret Wars, quale sarà il ruolo di Kang? La teoria di Iman Vellani (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Iman Vellani, nota ai fan dell'MCU per il ruolo di Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, ha voluto condividere una sua interessante teoria sul futuro di Kang in Secret Wars. In attesa di capire come i Marvel Studios abbiano intenzione di procedere con Avengers: Secret Wars e con il personaggio di Kang in particolare, a seguito delle vicende giudiziarie di Jonathan Majors, la star di The Marvels Iman Vellani ha condiviso una sua teoria in merito al ruolo che proprio Kang potrebbe avere nel mega crossover dell'MCU. "Penso che avrebbe perfettamente senso se Kang si rivelasse essere una versione di Molecule Man ...
