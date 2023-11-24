Avengers | Secret Wars | quale sarà il ruolo di Kang? La teoria di Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani chiama a raccolta i nuovi Avengers: la star di The Marvels vorrebbe Kate Bishop e Cassie Lang

... che durante una nuova intervista con Yahoo ha dichiarato di voler diventare la leader dei "Giovani Vendicatori", i successori degliche probabilmente vedremo nel filmWars ...

Avengers: Secret Wars, Iman Vellani vorrebbe recitare con Hugh ... Cinecomic.it

Avengers: Secret Wars, quale sarà il ruolo di Kang La teoria di ... Movieplayer

“Fake” Avengers: Secret Wars poster goes viral

Avengers: Secret Wars, due out in 2027, is among the Marvel movies yet to take shape, with some fans taking ideas into their own hands.

32 Outrageous Things Loki Has Done And Gotten Away With In The MCU

You know what they say: fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, I’m going to assume you’re a Loki. Thor: The Dark World only proved that adage to be true, as not only did Loki take the throne of ...