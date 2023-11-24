AEW | Jay White sarebbe rimasto deluso dal booking di Full Gear | pronto a rifarsi nel Continental Classic

AEW: Jay White sarebbe rimasto deluso dal booking di Full Gear, pronto a rifarsi nel Continental Classic (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) Jay White è stato uno degli acquisti più prestigiosi del 2023 in AEW. Strappato alla concorrenza della WWE dopo la scadenza del suo contratto con la NJPW, White ha esordito a Dynamite lo scorso aprile ed è rimasto imbattuto, in singolo, sino a Full Gear dove le sue speranze di conquista del titolo mondiale AEW si sono infrante contro MJF. È stato un match che ha fatto sicuramente discutere, diventando il main event con la valutazione più bassa nella storia della compagnia. A far discutere è stata la scelta di far vincere MJF che ha resistito oltre mezz’ora praticamente su una gamba sola, dopo l’infortunio causato dai Gunns con tanto di trasporto in ospedale. Una vittoria che, a detta di alcuni fan, avrebbe affossato le ambizioni di White, incapace di sconfiggere un avversario ...
