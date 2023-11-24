AEW | Bryan Danielson non pronto a viaggiare | rinviato il suo match con Andrade El Idolo

AEW: Bryan Danielson non pronto a viaggiare, rinviato il suo match con Andrade El Idolo (Di venerdì 24 novembre 2023) E’ arrivata la spiegazione ufficiosa del perché l’incontro valido per il primo round del Continental Classic tra Bryan Danielson ed Andrade El Idolo non si terrà a Collision nella giornata di domani. Secondo un report del Wrestling Observer, l’American Dragon non è stato dichiarato idoneo a viaggiare visto l’infortunio all’orbita subito recentemente, costringendo la AEW a posticipare il match con l’ex NXT a mercoledì, quando si terrà il prossimo episodio di Dynamite. A differenza dunque di Castagnoli vs Garcia e Kingston vs King, che si svolgeranno come da programma domani notte, dovremmo attendere ancora qualche giorno per rivedere Danielson sul ring, sperando che abbia l’ok medico per tornare on the road con la AEW il prima possibile, per chiudere il quadro ...
