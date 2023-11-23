TCI Fund Management Establishes Strategic Presence in EMEA Region with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

TCI Fund Management Establishes Strategic Presence in EMEA Region with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

Sir Christopher Hohn to Present at Abu Dhabi Finance Week November 27-30 ABU DHABI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced the Opening of an Abu Dhabi Office, establishing a Strategic Presence in the United Arab Emirates and EMEA. Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited has relocated to Abu Dhabi from New York and will head up the new Office. The firm plans to leverage the Abu Dhabi Office and in-person Presence in building key Regional relationships. A ...
Sir Christopher Hohn to Present at Abu Dhabi Finance Week November 27 - 30 ABU DHABI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced the opening of an Abu Dhabi office, establishing a strategic presence in the United Arab Emirates and EMEA. ...

ABU DHABI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced the opening of an Abu Dhabi office, establishing a strategic presence in ...

TCI establishes strategic presence in EMEA region with opening of Abu Dhabi office

Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited has relocated to Abu Dhabi from New York and will head up the new office.
