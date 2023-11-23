TCI Fund Management Establishes Strategic Presence in EMEA Region with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

(Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Sir Christopher Hohn to Present at AbuFinance Week November 27-30 ABU, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/TCILimited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced theof an Abu, establishing ain the United Arab Emirates and. Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI(AD) Limited has relocated to Abufrom New York and will head up the new. The firm plans to leverage the Abuand in-personin building keyal relationships. A ...

ABU DHABI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI"), a leading $60bn investment firm, today announced the opening of an Abu Dhabi office, establishing a strategic presence in ...

Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited has relocated to Abu Dhabi from New York and will head up the new office.