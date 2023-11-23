RewirEd Summit at COP28, the first ever global summit on education and climate, unveils agenda and speakers (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RewirEd summit, Dubai Cares’ flagship platform advocating for RewirEd education systems as the core enabler for a sustainable future for people and planet, has unveiled the agenda for its highly anticipated 2nd edition that will take place on December 8 within COP28’s Green Zone. The programming will feature 35 sessions led by over 200 speakers. H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares, said: “Rewiring education for climate action is one of the most pressing needs of our time as it is the foundation of a sustainable future for people and planet. With education being deprioritized in adaptation and mitigation strategies, the 2nd edition of the ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
