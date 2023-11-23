Nba | Boston batte anche Milwaukee | magia Doncic | Popovich show

Tatum trascina Boston contro Milwaukee, Denver cade a Orlando

...supera Milwaukee nel big match della Eastern Conference, Orlando batte i campioni in carica mentre Dallas rischia l'impossibile ma alla fine riesce ad avere la meglio sui Lakers. Guarda l'...

Il duello tra Luka Doncic e LeBron James non ha tradito le attese. Nel corso del secondo quarto il candidato MVP dei Dallas Mavericks si è inventato un assist pazzesco, facendo un "tunnel" a James per ...

Jayson Tatum shook off an illness to have 23 points and 11 rebounds, carrying the Boston Celtics over the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Wednesday night in an early showdown of top Eastern Conference ...