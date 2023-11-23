I post e i video choc dell’avvocato d’ufficio di Filippo Turetta

Google Bard ora può guardare i video di YouTube al tuo posto
Cina - “emergenza per epidemia polmonite nei bambini”. Un epidemiologo su X posta video degli ospedali pieni
Dl violenza - Boldrini : “Ecco la proposta del Pd” [VIDEO]
Dl violenza - Foti (FdI) : “La politica deve dare una risposta alla società” [VIDEO]
Concorso docenti 2023 - la prova scritta sarà uguale sia per posto comune che per il sostegno [VIDEO]
Il fratello di Greta commenta Mirko e Perla al Grande Fratello : la risposta sorprende – VIDEO
Il caso. In Cina boom di polmoniti nei bimbi, l'Oms chiede informazioniEric Feigl - Ding, noto epidemiologo che su 'X' ha seguito la pandemia, ha rilanciato l'allarme con diversi post e video che raccontano la situazione. Una prima ipotesi - secondo l'epidemiologo ...
C’è un video dei 41 operai indiani intrappolati sottoterra da 9 giorni Il Post
San Biagio, riapre la chiesa dopo il restauro post sisma del 2012 ... modenaindiretta.it
There are many things to be thankful for in New York sports — really!See, here’s the thing: There is no national holiday called Lamentgiving. That’s for the other 364. There’s plenty of time to complain about the Mets, scream about the Giants, fret about the Knicks, ...
Stomach-churning moment rats scurry around a Queens Chinese restaurant including crawling all over the hot food counters as NYC's vermin population explodesA video shows at least three of the rodents in Royal Queen, Flushing, Queens. Two rats can be seen sniffing around boxes while another climbs on the counter at the Dim Sum restaurant.